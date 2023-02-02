Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Patrick & Henry Community College welding students receive new lab with cutting-edge technology

Patrick & Henry Community College welding students
Patrick & Henry Community College welding students(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Welding students at Patrick & Henry Community College are enjoying their brand new facility and equipment.

The new lab has 45 welding booths, tripling the capacity that the previous facility had.

The space also includes new welding simulators, a fabrication lab, and even welding robots.

Around 130 students are enrolled in the welding program this semester.

“There’s a need for welders across the country,” said Randy Smith, Welding Instructor at Patrick & Henry Community College. “We’re talking 300,000 to 400,000 needed. So, we’ve noticed the trades are building back, and we’ve had a waiting list for quite some time. With this bigger facility, we’re able to take in more students and we’re adding more processes.”

They are planning to have a grand opening ceremony later in the year.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
File - police lights
Woman killed in fiery Grayson County crash
The operations manager said everyone found a place to go tonight
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
FutureView Thursday 6 AM
Southern system brings an early morning mix for some Thursday

Latest News

(Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun
Leesville Road Elementary School closed Thursday, February 2 due to an unidentifiable odor in...
Lynchburg elementary school will reopen Friday after odor investigation
Felecia Edmunds' P.E. class
NFL mom and elementary teacher organizes musical Black History Month program for students
Virginia lawmakers weigh in on faulty estimate of school funding