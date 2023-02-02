Patrick & Henry Community College welding students receive new lab with cutting-edge technology

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Welding students at Patrick & Henry Community College are enjoying their brand new facility and equipment.

The new lab has 45 welding booths, tripling the capacity that the previous facility had.

The space also includes new welding simulators, a fabrication lab, and even welding robots.

Around 130 students are enrolled in the welding program this semester.

“There’s a need for welders across the country,” said Randy Smith, Welding Instructor at Patrick & Henry Community College. “We’re talking 300,000 to 400,000 needed. So, we’ve noticed the trades are building back, and we’ve had a waiting list for quite some time. With this bigger facility, we’re able to take in more students and we’re adding more processes.”

They are planning to have a grand opening ceremony later in the year.

