Radford boys ride early run to victory over James River

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford boys basketball team pounced on James River Wednesday night, jumping out to an 18-0 lead en route to a 57-35 victory.

Gavin Cormany led the Bobcats with 17 points in a rematch of last season’s Class 2 semifinal, which Radford won by two points.

The first-place Bobcats improve to 15-2 on the season, while James River falls to 11-9.

