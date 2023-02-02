Birthdays
Radford boys ride early run to victory over James River

The Bobcats jumped out to an 18-0 lead in a rematch of last year’s Class 2 semifinal.
Radford's Elijah Kelly finishes off an alley-oop from Luke Woodard in the Bobcats' 57-35 win...
Radford's Elijah Kelly finishes off an alley-oop from Luke Woodard in the Bobcats' 57-35 win over James River.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford boys basketball team pounced on James River Wednesday night, jumping out to an 18-0 lead en route to a 57-35 victory.

Gavin Cormany led the Bobcats with 17 points in a rematch of last season’s Class 2 semifinal, which Radford won by two points.

The first-place Bobcats improve to 15-2 on the season, while James River falls to 11-9.

