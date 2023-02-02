Birthdays
Roanoke band The Kings set to play at Salem Policeman’s Ball

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke band The Kings will play at the 2023 Salem Policeman’s Ball February 11 at the Salem Civic Center

Lead singer Chris Keaton and drummer Mike Feamster stopped by 7@four to chat about the event.

The band has been around 50 years and will be featured, along with DJ DNeai, for the event that raises money for the Salem Police Club.

Click here for more information.

