Roanoke City man reported missing

By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City man has been reported missing, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.

75-year-old Michael Collins was last seen at his home in the 5000 block of Williamson Road NW on January 28th at 6:00 p.m.

Police say Collins is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing beige pants and a light cream-colored jacket. Collins also goes by the name “Abdul Malik Al-Amin,” and may respond to that name instead of Michael.

Police say that Collins likes to go on walks but that he normally comes back on his own. Collins doesn’t have any life-threatening illnesses that have been reported to the police.

The department says they don’t believe Collins is in danger, but they’d like to get him home to his family.

Anyone with information on Michael’s location is asked to call the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.

