UVA running back Mike Hollins possibly “turned loose” for spring practice

Mike Hollins (FILE)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins could be “turned loose” when spring football practice starts in March.

Hollins was one of the students shot and injured during the November 13, 2022 shooting that occurred on university grounds.

UVA Head Football Coach Tony Elliott says the team is monitoring Hollins’ condition closely. Hollins has been working out with “limited restrictions” according to Elliott.

