Campus Kitchen Souper Bowl set for Sunday

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A student organization at Washington & Lee University is working to fight food insecurity in the Alleghany Highlands through its annual Souper Bowl event.

Campus Kitchen has been hosting Souper Bowl for the last decade to raise money for programs that fight childhood hunger.

More than a dozen restaurants and organizations will return to Evans Dining Hall Sunday, Feb. 5 with their tasty soup creations for people to try.

The event is open to the public and costs $15 for adults and $10 for children and university students.

A ticket will let you taste all the soups, but organizers urge you to arrive early because popular soups could run out.

Click here for more information.

