Cold weather returns with falling temperatures and increasing wind

Falling temperatures and breezy Friday

Chilly Saturday; Warmer Sunday

Staying above average next week

FRIDAY

A strong, arctic cold front entering Friday morning will finally end our active weather pattern but also comes along with a major temperature drop. The arctic front arrives early Friday morning. Winds will increase from the northwest with steadily falling temperatures throughout the day. While we’ll have some wind chills during the afternoon, this becomes more of a problem overnight into Saturday morning.

The cold air Friday night along with gusty winds will take wind chill values to around 5 to15 below zero across ty Saturday morning.

High temperatures on Friday will likely happen close to midnight. (WDBJ Weather)

Gusty northwesterly winds are expected. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely. Locally stronger gusts along the higher ridgetops are possible.

Forecast wind gusts for Friday (WDBJ Weather)

Overnight lows will fall down into the teens making for a very cold night and early Saturday morning.

Feel like temperatures Saturday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY

Saturday will be the coldest day of the weekend as highs will stay stuck in the 30s and low 40s. Another cold night is expected heading into Sunday morning. Lows will dip into the teens and 20s again. Winds won’t be quite as breezy Saturday.

SUNDAY

Above-normal temperatures return to wrap up the weekend. Sunday will feature highs in the 50s.

Weekend Forecast (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.