Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Colorado police officer falls from bridge during chase

An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to...
An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to officials.
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An officer was “critically” injured following a reported carjacking and chase Thursday night near Colorado Springs, according to Fountain police.

Lisa Schneider, spokesperson for the city of Fountain, said multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit at around 7:45 p.m. for someone who was suspected in multiple felony crimes.

When the pursuit ended near an area interstate, Schneider said the suspect got out of the vehicle.

An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to officials.

Schneider said the fall was about 30 feet.

The injured Fountain police officer was taken to the hospital by helicopter in “critical condition,” according to Schneider.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Fiber cut affects some Verizon service
SRO saves life at Auburn Middle School
Montgomery County SRO saves child’s life
Justifiable homicide ruled in fatal stabbing in Pulaski County
Forecast wind gusts for Friday
Multi-day cold blast brings wind and falling temperatures

Latest News

We'll see increasing sunshine and wind today with falling temperatures.
Friday February 3, Morning FastCast
Officers performed life-saving measures on the scene until the suspect was taken to the...
Lynchburg man dead following officer-involved shooting
Officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a spy balloon.
China says it’s looking into report of spy balloon over US
Officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a spy balloon.
Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon