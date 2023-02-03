Crashes close southbound 581 in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Southbound I-581 is closed between Orange Avenue and Elm Street in Roanoke because of two crashes.

Virginia State Police say one crash involves two vehicles and another involves a pedestrian.

Southbound drivers are urged to get off 581 before Orange Avenue.

The incidents began shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday. There is no word regarding when the road will be back open.

Crash on I-581 SB in Roanoke between Orange and Elm... 2.3.23 (WDBJ)

