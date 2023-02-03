Crashes close southbound 581 in Roanoke
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Southbound I-581 is closed between Orange Avenue and Elm Street in Roanoke because of two crashes.
Virginia State Police say one crash involves two vehicles and another involves a pedestrian.
Southbound drivers are urged to get off 581 before Orange Avenue.
The incidents began shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday. There is no word regarding when the road will be back open.
