Doctors call for prescription drug affordability board

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation targeting the high cost of prescription drugs could face a key vote this week in Richmond, and a group of Virginia doctors is urging state lawmakers to take action.

The bill would create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board that would have the authority to cap the price of certain drugs.

Thursday afternoon, three doctors supported the measure during a teleconference organized by the advocacy group Committee to Protect Healthcare.

Dr. Anurag Sahu is a cardiovascular disease specialist in Fairfax.

“I’ve had patients that are Type 1 Diabetics that are on medications for Diabetes and their kids are Type 1 Diabetics,” Sahu said. “And they have to choose food today against their insulin.”

Dr. Micha Joffee is a family physician in Vienna.

“I want to reiterate a message for policy makers. Medications only work when people take them, and they can’t take them if they can’t pay for them,” he said.

The Virginia Senate is currently scheduled to vote on the legislation Friday.

