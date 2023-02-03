Birthdays
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - - February is American Heart Month and this year the American Heart Association is encouraging people to “Be the Beat” and learn the life-saving skill of CPR.

Christie Steele-Garcia, Development Director for the American Heart Association, talks to us on Here @ Home about some scary statistics, including that nearly 3 out of 4 out-of-hospital cardiac arrest events happen in homes, and it may take EMTs 15 to 45 minutes to reach a person, depending on where they live.

CPR can mean the difference between life and death, as witnessed last month when the NFL’s Damar Hamlin went down on the field after a cardiac arrest. The quick action of the EMTs on the sideline led to an outcome where he survived.

Cardiovascular disease is the #1 killer of women, claiming more lives than all six forms of cancer combined. 1 in 3 women will suffer from cardiovascular disease. Find out more information and how you can get trained in CPR by clicking here

Wear Red for the women in your life! Learn more at www.goredforwomen.org.

