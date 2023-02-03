Free heart checks available at MinuteClinic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is American Heart Month, and that can be a great time to check in with your health.

MinuteClinics across Virginia are offering free heart health screenings in partnership with the American Heart Association. Those screenings include checking your blood pressure and cholesterol.

Many people may not realize heart disease risks and symptoms differ between men and women. The three key risk factors for heart disease in any gender are high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking.

Women may experience complications in pregnancy like gestational diabetes or preeclampsia, which may put them at higher risk for heart disease after giving birth.

The free screenings are available to men and women over 18.

