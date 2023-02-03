Investigation into burglary at Roanoke mosque continues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police has confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month.

Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike says a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside.

“It definitely puts a strain on us because our masjid relies on the donations of our congregants,” said Arthur McDonald, who is a member of the masjid. “They are everyday, hard-working people.”

McDonald said the donations were needed to pay the center’s utility bills and to educate students on the weekends.

Roanoke Police encourages anyone with information to contact their detectives at 540-853-2212.

The masjid is taking donations via PayPal.

It's with sadness that we have to report a theft at Masjid An-Nur. Someone entered the Masjid before Fajr on Thursday January 5th, 2023 and stole the donation safe. A police report has been made. pic.twitter.com/siFE9NVbKP — Masjid An-Nur Roanoke (@MasjidanNurRoa) January 10, 2023

