Investigation into burglary at Roanoke mosque continues

The Masjid An Nur Islamic Center in Roanoke.(WDBJ)
The Masjid An Nur Islamic Center in Roanoke.(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police has confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month.

Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike says a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside.

“It definitely puts a strain on us because our masjid relies on the donations of our congregants,” said Arthur McDonald, who is a member of the masjid. “They are everyday, hard-working people.”

McDonald said the donations were needed to pay the center’s utility bills and to educate students on the weekends.

Roanoke Police encourages anyone with information to contact their detectives at 540-853-2212.

The masjid is taking donations via PayPal.

