Jo Dee Messina set to perform at Dr Pepper Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country singer Jo Dee Messina is set to perform at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges in Downtown Roanoke as part of the Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series.

Messina is scheduled to perform Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Messina’s breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” was released in 1996, and she followed it with nine more number one country songs and several other hits, including “Bye-Bye,” “That’s the Way” and “Bring on the Rain” with Tim McGraw. She has been honored by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and GRAMMY Awards.

The President of Dr Pepper Park, Waynette Anderson, says, “Jo Dee Messina has so many charted hits! Roanoke is going to love singing along to every song! We are thrilled to add her to our 2023 concert lineup!”

Tickets are available at DrPepperPark.com beginning Saturday, February 4.

