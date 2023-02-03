Loathe or love someone? How about a cockroach... or lovebirds... for Valentine’s Day?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia is holding its unique Hisses & Kisses and Love Birds Fundraiser.

The museum is offering the chance to name one of its Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches or sponsor the lovebirds in the Parakeet Garden.

You can name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after a loved one... or someone who makes your skin crawl, according to the museum... for $6. You’ll get a personalized Valentine’s e-card to send to your chosen person, and your donation will support the museum’s cockroach colony and other creatures in the Living Collections Department.

In case you want to show extra love, there is the $100 lovebird sponsorship program, with the fee going toward keeping the museum’s parakeets happy and healthy, according to the museum, including vet care, feeding and enrichment. The sponsorship includes two free feeding tokens as a date night idea, a certificate of sponsorship with a photo of the parakeet couple, and a heart-shaped thank you card that will be displayed at the front desk.

