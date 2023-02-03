Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Loathe or love someone? How about a cockroach... or lovebirds... for Valentine’s Day?

(KNOE)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia is holding its unique Hisses & Kisses and Love Birds Fundraiser.

The museum is offering the chance to name one of its Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches or sponsor the lovebirds in the Parakeet Garden.

You can name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after a loved one... or someone who makes your skin crawl, according to the museum... for $6. You’ll get a personalized Valentine’s e-card to send to your chosen person, and your donation will support the museum’s cockroach colony and other creatures in the Living Collections Department.

In case you want to show extra love, there is the $100 lovebird sponsorship program, with the fee going toward keeping the museum’s parakeets happy and healthy, according to the museum, including vet care, feeding and enrichment. The sponsorship includes two free feeding tokens as a date night idea, a certificate of sponsorship with a photo of the parakeet couple, and a heart-shaped thank you card that will be displayed at the front desk.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Fiber cut affects some Verizon service
SRO saves life at Auburn Middle School
Montgomery County SRO saves child’s life
Justifiable homicide ruled in fatal stabbing in Pulaski County
Forecast wind gusts for Friday
Multi-day cold blast brings wind and falling temperatures

Latest News

Jo Dee Messina set to perform at Dr Pepper Park
Meet the Artists Behind the Henrietta Lack Statue
Meet the Artists Behind the Henrietta Lacks Statue
Mornin’ Home Makeover: How to Create a Luxury Hotel Bed
Something as simple as socks with an encouraging message can help you have a kind attitude...
MORNIN' MOTIVATIONS: Self-Kindness in the Season of Love