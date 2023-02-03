Birthdays
Longest cat resident at Martinsville-Henry County SPCA looks for owner to boss around

Skitty the cat
Skitty the cat(Martinsville-Henry County SPCA)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A special cat at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is looking for an owner to boss around this Valentine’s Day.

Skitty has been at the SPCA since September and is its longest feline resident after her owner passed away.

Her sassy personality and tendency to express her opinions by smacking people has made her a staff favorite.

According to the SPCA, it has been a total of zero days since she last threw paws. Although, she’s quite bossy, she loves the company of humans.

“When we first moved her out of my office and into the room she’s now in, she actually cried at the door because people would walk past her and she wouldn’t get attention from them,” said Catherine Gupton, executive director of the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA. “She had gotten used to having a lot of attention in my office.”

Next week, all adoption fees will be 57% off at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA to celebrate the 57th Super Bowl.

