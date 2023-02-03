Lynchburg elementary school lockout over

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Friday afternoon lockout at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg has been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. It was precautionary because of police activity in the neighborhood.

ORIGINAL STORY: Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg is under lockout Friday afternoon under the advisement of the Lynchburg Police Department.

Students and staff are safe, according to Lynchburg City Schools, but no information has been released about the reason for the police presence and neighborhood investigation.

The area of the school should be avoided until further notice, and dismissal is delayed.

