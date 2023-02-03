Birthdays
Lynchburg man dead following officer-involved shooting

Officers performed life-saving measures on the scene until the suspect was taken to the...
Officers performed life-saving measures on the scene until the suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit last night.

Late Thursday night, at 9:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Grady Street in reference to multiple shots fired.

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was believed to be involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.

The vehicle attempted to elude police and the male driver, and the only occupant ran away near Pierce Street and 14th Street.

After a brief foot chase, the officer encountered the suspect in an alleyway in the 1400 block of 17th Street.

The suspect produced a firearm and the officer discharged a department-issued handgun and shot him.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the scene until the Lynchburg Fire Department transported him to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as Ryheam Damon Brown, 25, of Lynchburg.

Chief Ryan Zuidema contacted the Virginia State Police to investigate the incident and the involved officer has been placed in a non-enforcement, limited-duty status until the investigation is complete.

Requests for any additional information should be directed to the Virginia State Police.

