Mornin’ Home Makeover: How to create a luxury hotel bed

You can create a beautifully made bed with that luxury hotel feel at home.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever stayed in a nice hotel and thought to yourself, “This bed is so comfortable, I wish I could take it home with me!” The truth is, you can create a beautifully made bed with the same feel. They’re not just for fancy hotels. From choosing the right mattress pad, to picking out the right comforter, lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller breaks down how to create a luxury hotel bed at home.

Click here for more tips from Johnathan.

Click here to connect with him on Instagram.

