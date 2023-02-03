MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Remembering to be kind to yourself in this season of love

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Often the meanest “mean girl” or “meanest guy” we know is the one that exists between our ears.

That’s according to author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs.

“The way we speak to ourselves matters significantly! We can sing kind and loving things, but often fall into the trap of being incredibly mean to ourselves within our thought life,” she says.

There are many ways, Scaggs says, that we can flip the script and speak kinder to ourselves.

“One of the ways we can work to have a healthier thought life is to share with our close friends and family. We can let others know that we are struggling with our thought life and allow them to speak words of affirmation and truth.,” says Scaggs.

Those words of affirmation we often use with others can also be helpful to ourselves. Scaggs suggests leaving ourselves little love notes or encouraging messages.

“Yes, everything from leaving sticky notes on your bathroom mirror, to reading short daily encouragements, or even wearing clothing that has positive statements on it,” says Scaggs.

You can read more inspiration, as well as find a link to Caitlyn’s new book by checking out her website, “Boldly Pursue.”

