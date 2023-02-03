Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Postpartum Psychosis - What Moms Need to Know

What is it and how common is it?
Mother holding her baby.
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The story out of Massachusetts of a 32-year-old mom, who allegedly killed her three children and tried to take her own life, has gotten a lot of attention recently.

Investigators are looking at the possibility that the mom was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

What is postpartum psychosis and how can moms and new families can get the support they need?

We sit down with Dr. Jaclyn Nunziato with Carilion Clinic to find out and how it’s different from postpartum depression or the postpartum blues.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Fiber cut affects some Verizon service
SRO saves life at Auburn Middle School
Montgomery County SRO saves child’s life
Justifiable homicide ruled in fatal stabbing in Pulaski County
LifeCare Medical Transports
Ambulance transportation company cutting operations in three hometowns

Latest News

The Stevens Point Fire Dept. & Portage Co. Ambulance are working together to bring awareness to...
February is American Heart Month
Campus Kitchen Souper Bowl works to fight food insecurity
Campus Kitchen Souper Bowl set for Sunday
TAP Tax Clinic
TAP is helping people understand and prepare their taxes for free
Crash on I-581 SB in Roanoke between Orange and Elm... 2.3.23
Crashes close southbound 581 in Roanoke