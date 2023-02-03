Roanoke Heart Ball set for February 11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Roanoke Heart Ball is set for Saturday, February 11.

2023′s version of the American Heart Association event will be at the Hotel Roanoke beginning at 6 p.m.

The theme is “An Enchanted Evening,” with elements of magic woven throughout the evening, plus music and auctions.

Proceeds toward research to end heart disease and stroke.

For more information, go to RoanokeHeartBall.heart.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.