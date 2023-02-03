Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Roanoke Heart Ball set for February 11

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Roanoke Heart Ball is set for Saturday, February 11.

2023′s version of the American Heart Association event will be at the Hotel Roanoke beginning at 6 p.m.

The theme is “An Enchanted Evening,” with elements of magic woven throughout the evening, plus music and auctions.

Proceeds toward research to end heart disease and stroke.

For more information, go to RoanokeHeartBall.heart.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Fiber cut affects some Verizon service
SRO saves life at Auburn Middle School
Montgomery County SRO saves child’s life
Virginia Tech Associate Professor Brian Vick, arrested on multiple sex related crimes against...
Virginia Tech professor arrested on child sex charges
Justifiable homicide ruled in fatal stabbing in Pulaski County

Latest News

Roanoke Heart Ball Set for February 11
Roanoke Heart Ball Set for February 11
Skitty the cat
Longest cat resident at Martinsville-Henry County SPCA looks for owner to boss around
Tyson Foods in Danville
Construction continues at Tyson Foods facility in Danville, set to open in August
Campus Kitchen Souper Bowl Set for Sunday
Campus Kitchen Souper Bowl Set for Sunday