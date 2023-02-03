Birthdays
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five James Madison University students were involved in a fatal car crash on West Virginia Route 259 near the West Virginia/Virginia line on Thursday, February 2 at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said three of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and one other occupant were life-flighted from the scene in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned the vehicle had been traveling south on 259 before leaving the roadway and hitting a tree. There were no signs of skid marks on the roadway indicating any type of evasive actions and no indications of an animal being struck, they said.

They said the roadway was dry and atmospheric conditions were clear.

The occupants of the vehicle had been at the Paradise City Club along Route 259 prior to this crash.

This crash is still under investigation at this time.

