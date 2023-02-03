TAP is helping people understand and prepare their taxes for free

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress (TAP) offers direct services, working with individuals and families, to help them overcome their problems and improve their lives. Their goal is to help them assert themselves as advocates for their own needs.

TAP helps individuals and families achieve sustainable, equitable economic and personal independence through education, employment, affordable housing, and safe and healthy environments.

TAP, in partnership with the IRS, is providing the Tax Clinic at no cost to those who qualify.

Teffany Henderson, a VITA Program Director, along with Carla Saunders, a VITA Site Coordinator and Volunteer, join us on Here @ Home to explain why people should you use free tax preparation and who qualifies for the services.

To find out more and to register, log onto their website here.

