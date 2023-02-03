Birthdays
Virginia Tech receives national recognition from Special Olympics

Special Olympics NRV
Special Olympics NRV(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is being honored by Special Olympics for its unified sports programs.

Tech is the first university in the commonwealth to achieve national banner recognition.

There are eight sports offered on campus and in the community.

James Taufman is a Virginia Tech senior who works with Special Olympics,. He says he’s proud to help pave the way for inclusion at Virginia Tech.

“It’s great to feel like part of the community,” he said. “The athletes want to be part of the community and me being a college student to connect with the people who are in Blacksburg, but all over the NRV, there’s no better way to do it than through the friends and families you can make through Special Olympics.”

Tech will be presented the honor during the men’s basketball game Feb. 4 and next week at the women’s basketball game.

Feb. 5, Special Olympics NRV will host a regional basketball tournament at Cassell Coliseum.

