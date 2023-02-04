Birthdays
13-year-old girl reported missing out of Harrisonburg

Credit: VA State Police(Credit: VA State Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Avery Atkinson-Grogg, 13 of Harrisonburg, has been reported missing after last being seen between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at 924 West Market Street in Harrisonburg on Friday.

According to State Police, Grogg stands at five-feet-five inches and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair.

Grogg might have been wearing a purple sweatshirt and blue jeans. She might be in a blue Honda sedan.

Contact 540-434-4436 with information.

