29S ramp closed in Danville after pursuit leads to crash

(KVLY)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The U.S. 29S exit ramp into North Carolina is closed Saturday after a police chase led to a single-vehicle crash.

According to Danville Police, the vehicle crashed near West Main Street and a detour is in place in the area.

Drivers are being routed into North Carolina by Old Ridge Farm Road/Old U.S. 58. “Motorists are encouraged to use the Old Ridge Farm Road interchange in order to access U.S. 29 North. Do not used authorized personnel interchanges as it presents road safety problems.”

Multiple crews, including Danville Police, Danville Fire Department, Danville Life Saving Crew, Virginia State Police and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

