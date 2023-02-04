Bedford community hosting “Welcome Home” Parade for National Guard soldiers

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a thousand Kentucky and Virginia National Guard Soldiers, 130 from Bedford, returned from their one year deployment in November 2022.

“On this upcoming Saturday, February 11, is their first drill weekend back at their home armory right here on East Main Street,” said Ken Parker, co-founder and co-curator of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center.

Task Force Red Dragon was Virginia’s largest National Guard deployment since World War 2.

“There’s the historical link of 80-years ago, when on February the 18th, 1941, our beloved 38 Bedford Boys boarded troop trains from Liberty Station and went to Fort Meade, Maryland to begin their federal service as members of the regular United States Army,” said Ken.

The 130 soldiers from Bedford are also part of Alpha Company of the First Battalion 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The same company as the Bedford Boys.

“All 130 Soldiers of today’s Alpha Company, are very cognizant of the historical significance that they bring to the table. And we’re talking a group of 130 proud soldiers, that would go anywhere in the world to defend this country, because they’re standing on the shoulders of our beloved Bedford Boys and the legacy of them cannot be denied,” said Ken.

The Bedford community answered the call to support the soldiers while they were deployed. On Saturday February 11th, the Bedford community wants to say thank you in-person with a parade.

“It shows how much they’re loved, needed, respected. And this town really just stepped up to the plate to make sure they got what they needed over there. And it meant a lot to the town. And it meant a lot to the young men and women who were serving over there,” said Linda Parker, co-founder and co-curator of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center.

As the town prepares to celebrate the soldiers on Feb. 11, during the parade they’ll also take a moment to honor those who came before them.

“We’re going to have all 130 Soldiers pass rate by where we’re standing past the Wall of Honor. So they can see their predecessors and out the front door to reform their company is gonna mean a lot to them,” said Ken.

The parade will be through the streets of Bedford on Saturday Feb. 11 starting at 11 a.m. and for more information head to the Bedford Boys Tribute Center’s Facebook here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.