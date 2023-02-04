Downtown Lynchburg Association seeks applicants for “Launch LYH”

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association is calling on current and potential business owners for a chance to cash in on a portion of $115,000 in grant funding.

“Launch LYH is a program put on by the Downtown Lynchburg Association that is meant to be put in place for starting entrepreneurs, or just entrepreneurs in general. So if you are looking to start your business, expand your business, or if you are a business that’s already in downtown Lynchburg and want to expand your storefront,” said Kelvin Whitehurst, business development coordinator for DLA.

Applicants accepted into Launch LYH will go through an eight week program and will then have a chance to pitch what they’d like to do.

“They tell us what exactly what they want to bring to downtown Lynchburg. And then, based on what their needs, we will be giving out rewards.”

DLA is always looking to improve what downtown has to offer and feels like this program will do just that.

”We want to continue to see downtown Lynchburg expand and I think this is our first step into doing that by bringing either a new business or expanding a business in downtown Lynchburg.”

The application process will be open until Feb. 9 and those accepted into the program will be notified by Feb. 23. There are a handful of qualifications that need to be met, which you can find here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.