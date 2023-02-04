Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Lipscomb defeats Liberty men’s basketball 69-64, McGhee becomes program’s all-time leading scorer

Liberty Flames
Liberty Flames(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDBJ) - The Flames lost a battle in Nashville on Saturday night, falling to Lipscomb 69-64.

There is now, however, a new top hooper for Hill City men’s basketball.

Darius McGhee became the Liberty Flames all-time leading scorer during a 19-point effort. He passed Karl Hess on the list who sat at number one with 2,373 points (1977-80).

Liberty is now 19-6 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Tech Associate Professor Brian Vick, arrested on multiple sex related crimes against...
Virginia Tech professor arrested on child sex charges
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Crash on I-581 SB in Roanoke between Orange and Elm... 2.3.23
Southbound 581 in Roanoke back open after crashes
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

No. 6 Virginia men’s basketball defeated by Virginia Tech 74-68
Virginia Tech Special Olympics Recognition
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Menacing charge against Bengals’ Joe Mixon is dismissed
Special Olympics NRV
Virginia Tech receives national recognition from Special Olympics