Lipscomb defeats Liberty men’s basketball 69-64, McGhee becomes program’s all-time leading scorer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDBJ) - The Flames lost a battle in Nashville on Saturday night, falling to Lipscomb 69-64.

There is now, however, a new top hooper for Hill City men’s basketball.

Darius McGhee became the Liberty Flames all-time leading scorer during a 19-point effort. He passed Karl Hess on the list who sat at number one with 2,373 points (1977-80).

Liberty is now 19-6 on the season.

