Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Man wanted by Canadian police rescued by Coast Guard after stolen boat capsizes

Authorities say a man was rescued Friday by the Coast Guard after waves flipped his boat in the...
Authorities say a man was rescued Friday by the Coast Guard after waves flipped his boat in the Columbia River.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By Joanna Wilson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a man had to be rescued by aircrews after a boat he was in capsized on Friday.

KPTV reports crews with the U.S. Coast Guard were called to rescue a boater, later identified as 35-year-old Jericho Labonte, caught in high surf where the Columbia River flows into the ocean.

According to the Coast Guard, while crews were on a training mission, they received a mayday call broadcast from a small boat caught in waves off the coast.

Crews said they immediately notified authorities at the Cape Disappointment State Park, who launched rescue boats.

The Coast Guard said when crews arrived, they realized the surf would make a boat rescue too dangerous. So, they decided to lower a rescue swimmer to meet Labonte in the water.

Authorities said as rescuers approached the boat, waves flipped the vessel and rolled it several times.

However, a rescue swimmer was able to reach Labonte and pull him to safety.

According to the Coast Guard, the boater was taken to a base in Astoria where emergency medical responders treated him.

Astoria police later said that Labonte came back as a wanted person by Canadian police and the boat ended up being stolen.

Authorities also accused Labonte of throwing fish on the porch of “The Goonies” house in Astoria.

Police said they were not aware of the man’s identity at the time of the rescue. So, Labonte was allowed to walk out of the hospital.

Authorities say they remain on the lookout for the rescued boater.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Jerry Montiel-Sanchez was arrested and charged for distribution of a controlled...
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Virginia Tech Associate Professor Brian Vick, arrested on multiple sex related crimes against...
Virginia Tech professor arrested on child sex charges
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
Fiber cut affects some Verizon service
SRO saves life at Auburn Middle School
Montgomery County SRO saves child’s life

Latest News

U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
Downtown Lynchburg Association seeks applicants for “Launch LYH”
The Bedford Boys Tribute Center is celebrating the 130 National Guard soldiers who deployed to...
Bedford community hosting “Welcome Home” Parade for National Guard soldiers
FILE - Johnny Thai, 11, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatric vaccine clinic for...
California won’t require COVID vaccine to attend schools