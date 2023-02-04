Birthdays
One person injured after a fire at a Galax nursing home

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Patients of a nursing home are back in the building after having to evacuate after a fire in Galax.

It happened after just after midnight at the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.

Crews found smoke coming from the second floor and found a burned motor and wiring which sent smoke into the facility.

Crews were able to assist staff in returning patients back to their rooms.

One person was transported to Twin County Regional Healthcare for minor injuries from evacuating.

