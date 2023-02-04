Pet Stories: Meet Nala

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Nala, she is a one-year-old cat looking for her forever home.

Nala is in the free-roam room because she is a fan of a large space with plenty of toys.

She is a very active cat who loves stimulation with toys but can get overstimulated by people.

She didn’t seem to be shy and can be very playful.

She loves windows and she loves to climb, but again if you’re looking for a lap cat she might not be the cat for you. She needs a home by herself with no other pets.

Dog fosters are needed at this time, if you are interested you can apply online.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA will host their annual Sit stay Give auction in March.

If you have items to donate for action you can drop them at the shelter during normal business hours. Best in Show is an art fundraiser and it will also take place in March.

The canvases will also be online to purchase. If you would like to become a volunteer or a foster you can apply on their website. If you would like to meet Nala, or any other animal available for adoption please call or go online to schedule an appointment.

Adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7:00 p.m. If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247 or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.