Sunny, dry, and cold today

Sunny and cold today

Warmer air returns on Sunday

Above average highs next week

SATURDAY

Clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Highs will warm into the 30s with a few 40s possible.

Sunny and cold this morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Sunny and cold today. (WDBJ Weather)

Another cold night is expected heading into Sunday morning. Lows will dip into the 20s. Winds won’t be quite as windy but still in that 10-15mph range adding to the chill.

SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend will turn much warmer thanks to winds that shift from the southwest. Above-normal temperatures are expected for most areas Sunday as highs reach the 50s. Skies will turn increasingly cloudy into the afternoon but we remain dry.

Weekend outlook. (WDBJ Weather)

A system looks to develop and move up the coast bring some added cloud coverage on Sunday. Some models are pointing towards a stray showers from Danville to the East.

A system moves up the coast on Sunday and a few showers are possible to the east. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

High pressure builds in next week with highs soaring 10-15° above average. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 50s and low 60s through Thursday. Some of the warmest days will be during the middle of the week. Another cold front will make a run at the area by the end of the week which may deliver some rain showers. Colder air likely follows next weekend. At this time, any winter storm chances look non-existent over the next 10 days.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

