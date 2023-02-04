Three teens taken to hospital after overnight shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent three teens to the hospital Friday night.

On February 3, at around 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police reports they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW.

According to officials, while officers were heading towards the scene, another call came in referencing at least one other victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officers who responded to the 22nd Street NW scene located a juvenile male inside a residence with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the teen to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers who responded to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital located two juvenile males, both with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, in the back of a personal vehicle. The two teens were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates that all three juvenile males were injured at the 22nd Street NW address. Officers located evidence of a shooting at that scene. Further details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on the scene and no arrests have been made.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know.

You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

