Virginia Children’s Theatre wraps up production about racism

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday February, 4th was the last day for the production titled Lift Every Voice. It’s the Virginia Children’s Theatre’s production that sheds a light on racism.

Through the VCT4TEENS program, Virginia Children’s Theatre aims to spark a deeper conversation.

Based on a true story, the show explores the impacts of a racist message shared on social media.

Afterward, the director and mental health providers lead the audience in an open discussion.

Every year, they choose a challenging social issue for teenagers.

In the past, they have presented plays dealing with suicide, internet safety, overscheduling, texting and driving, teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, eating disorders, bullying, underage drinking, depression, and the teen brain.

Lift Every Voice will also tour schools and community organizations in Virginia from February 6-17, 2023.

