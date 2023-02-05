Birthdays
AP: Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving(KFYR-TV)
By Tim Reynolds
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets. The team has struck a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

That’s according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the move.

The Mavericks will trade Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a package of draft picks to the Nets. In return, they’ll have another star-level player to pair alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

