Botetourt County Public Schools celebrates academic success

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools shared their success during the state of the county presentation this past week.

As a division, they ranked highly in several subjects.

Out of 132 school divisions across Virginia, they ranked 4th in math and 7th in overall reading.

During the pandemic, they were 3rd overall for the least amount of learning loss.

The county’s graduation rate is two point five percent higher than the state average.

WDBJ7 spoke to the superintendent about the accomplishments.

“We have great teachers and great building administrators. So, most student achievement the credit goes to those staff members,” explained Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Russ. “But without parental support without parents paying attention and showing their own kid your student achievement is important to me, I don’t think our scores would be as high as they are.”

The county also ranked 6th overall on state assessments.

