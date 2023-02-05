Chipper Jones headlines Baseball night in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday evening saw the return of the annual Baseball Night in Blacksburg celebrating the Virginia Tech baseball team, and a special guest headlined the event.

Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones spent the day speaking to Hokie players and fans, capped off with a cocktail hour and dinner to celebrate Virginia Tech baseball.

The 1995 World Series Champion offered a unique perspective to a Tech team that had a historic season in 2022, encouraging them to work hard and prepare for the upcoming year.

“They came so close last year to making it to Omaha. I know how it feels to make it- just be there on the brink and have it snatched away from you,” explains the eight-time All-Star. “Let that motivate you here in the preseason so that you’re ready come February 17 When they open up and hopefully the summer is a different result, and we see them in Omaha.”

“He did it right for a long time,” adds Hokies skipper John Szefc. “You don’t run into too many first picks in the draft overall. I thought, why couldn’t we bring a guy like Chipper in here but also bring a lot of former Hokie players that are currently in pro baseball, three of which are major leaguers. If we can’t celebrate Hokie baseball with Chipper Jones here, then we’ll never be able to do that after the success these guys are having in the pros and the success we had last year.”

It was the 15th year for the event.

