E & N Soaps and More stops by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’

By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In February, we are highlighting local Black-owned businesses as a part of Black History Month, and this one --- promises to make you smell good and feel good.

Naomi Carter-Tod and Eric Carter are the owners and creators of ‘E & N Soaps and More’. They stopped by to share what inspires them as small business owners.

You can learn more about E & N Soaps and More by visiting their Etsy website, Facebook or Instagram page.

