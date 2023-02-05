Nelson County deputy injured; man charged with attempted second degree murder after car chase

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nelson County deputy is recovering from injuries after a pursuit Saturday night.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in Afton when the deputy attempted to stop a black 2011 Hyundai Azera.

The driver of that car rammed a sheriff’s office vehicle after the deputy initiated the traffic stop on Mill Lane at around 10:25 p.m.

After a pursuit with the assistance of Virginia State Police, the driver crashed the car which deputies say was stolen from the Lynchburg area.

Police arrested 39 year old Thomas Wayne Board, Jr. of Madison Heights.

The deputy who was rammed and Board were both taken to the hospital for injuries.

Board is facing a number of charges including: attempted second degree murder, felony hit and run and felony receiving stolen goods.

