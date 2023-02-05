Pet Stories: Meet Pepper

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Pepper! She is a three month old mix breed dog looking for his forever home.

Pepper is a large puppy and likely be a large dog. She is extremely playful and absolutely loves attention. She did come from a big litter and would be comfortable in a home be herself or with other dog with her level of energy.

Pepper will need a lot of training she will need lots of chew toys, exercise, and would love a lot of space. If you have another dog a meet and greet is highly suggested.

Dog fosters are needed at this time, if you are interested you can apply online.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA will host their annual Sit stay Give auction in March. If you have items to donate for action you can drop them at the shelter during normal business hours. Best in Show is an art fundraiser and it will also take place in March. The canvases will also be online to purchase. If you would like to become a volunteer or a foster you can apply on their website.

If you would like to meet Pepper, or any other animal available for adoption, please call or go online to schedule an appointment. Adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7pm. If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website. If you are in need of assistance with you pet, don’t hesitate to call.

