Warmer air returns this afternoon

50s and 60s for the week ahead

Rain chances increase for the end of the week

SUNDAY

Another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. High pressure continues to build in today allowing some warmer air to return. Highs today look to reach the 50s for much of the region. Clouds will increase today as a week front approaches and moves through tonight. Expect a good deal of cloud cover throughout the day.

Warmer temperatures return today. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

High pressure builds in next week with highs soaring 10-15° above average. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 50s and low 60s through Thursday. Some of the warmest days will be during the middle of the week. Another cold front will make a run at the area by the end of the week which may deliver some rain showers.

Dry and warmer with rain moving in later this week. (WDBJ Weather)

Colder air likely follows next weekend. At this time, any winter storm chances look non-existent over the next 10 days.

Colder temperatures may return by next weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

