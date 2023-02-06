Birthdays
Bedford County D-Day Memorial teaches kids about World War II during a mini-camp

Students learned about World War II through activities
Students learned about World War II through activities(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids in Bedford County had Monday off of school, but that didn’t mean they didn’t spend the day learning.

The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford hosted a mini-camp for children to learn about World War II in an interactive way. It’s a one-day version of the memorial’s day-camp that takes place in the summer.

Students played board games from the 1940′s and crafted model ships that soldiers used on D-Day.

The camp’s education coordinator explained these activities are a way to keep history alive.

”There are so many lessons that we hope the world learned from World War II, things not to do, or things to avoid doing,” Mitchell Gehman said. “Having kids learn about this war is a way for them to learn those lessons without having fight through another thing like World War II.”

Gehman also said the memorial hopes to do more mini-camps in the future.

