Boys Home of Virginia in need of upgrade

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The current playground at Boys Home was installed in 1958, and leaders there are hoping for an upgrade.

Chris Doyle, Executive Director of the Boys Home of Virginia, along with Laura Robertson from the Development Department, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the necessary upgrades and why they’re important.

The current structure has one slide and two swings. Boys Home typically has 40-60 students who live on campus full-time. Many of the students suffered trauma and adversity before arriving. An expanded playground would have benefits to the student population.

Donations to build a new playground can be online at boyshomeofva.org; click on the “Donate” button with Paypal - add “Playground Project” in the special instructions for donations.

You can also write a check (just add playground project on memo line) and send to:

414 Boys Home Road, Covington, VA 24426

For more information, call 540.965.7700.

