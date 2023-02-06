Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash

FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor to go off the road, into a field and flip over.(Stanzilla / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON, Ohio (Gray News) – A man was killed Sunday evening and his 7-year-old son was injured after a farm tractor flipped over.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Toschlog was driving a 1970 John Deere farm tractor on an Ohio Road just before 6 p.m.

Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor to go off the road, into a field and flip over.

Toschlog was trapped under the tractor for about 30 minutes while emergency services worked to get him free.

He was flown to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

His son was ejected from the tractor and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Nelson County deputy injured; man charged with attempted second degree murder after car chase
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released

Latest News

Fire on Millrace Drive in Lynchburg... 2.6.23
Fire on Millrace Drive in Lynchburg... 2.6.23
An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
3 mainland US tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico neighborhood
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,800
Fire on Millrace Drive in Lynchburg... 2.6.23
Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire
A burning train has forced evacuations in the East Palestine, Ohio, area.
Toxic chemicals to be released from derailed tanker cars