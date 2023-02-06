Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Grown Here at Home: The impact of inflation on greenhouse growers

Normally, at this time of year, the crew at Woods Farms in Franklin County would be filling up every greenhouse, but that’ll have to happen a little later.
By Neesey Payne
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Normally, at this time of year, the crew at Woods Farms in Franklin County would be filling up every greenhouse, but that’ll have to happen a little later this year. It’s the game of dollars and cents. Mark Woods, the owner of Woods Farms, says it comes down to fuel prices.

“We use diesel in our houses where some use natural gas. We’re trying to keep costs down and not burn as much fuel,” he said.

Mark said he’s talked to other greenhouse growers who find themselves in the same boat.

“I’m going to start my seeds as I normally do because I’ve got to have them ready for Mother’s Day, but as far as our plugs and cuttings and stuff like that, we’re not going to do them until the last of February, or the first of March,” he explained.

Customers probably won’t notice a thing. Mark says the farm will be ready when the growing season starts, but for the crew at Woods Farms, they’ll have to put the pedal to the metal to get it all done.

“It’s gonna be crunch time. It’s ain’t gonna be a steady flow. We’re going to have to get it done quick,” Mark said.

Although things will get off to a later start, Mark remains optimistic about the season.

“I think we’ll be fine. The good Lord has blessed us. Sometimes it’s sweet lemonade, sometimes it’s sour, but it’s still lemonade. Our local people around here really support us good, and I’m very grateful for that. Hopefully they’ll come out and support us again this year,” he said.

The farm stand at Woods Farms is open Wednesday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s at 2921 Naff Road in Boones Mill.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released, nobody else charged at this time
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
Nelson County deputy injured; man charged with attempted second degree murder after car chase
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released
Tracking spring-like temperatures and shower chances this week.
Tracking spring-like temperatures, rain chances this week

Latest News

Grown Here at Home: Impact of Inflation on Greenhouse Growers
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 6, 2023
Gas pump and sign.
Gas prices in Roanoke down 6.9 cents in the past week
Temperatures are going to climb into the mid 60s by Wednesday.
Monday, February 6 Morning FastCast