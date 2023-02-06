Job-seekers can get connected with employers at an upcoming virtual hiring event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Greater Roanoke Workforce Development office is hosting a virtual hiring event on Tuesday, February 7. The online hiring fair will take place from 2 to 6 p.m.

Attendees can chat with a variety of employers hiring for positions in healthcare, manufacturing, skilled trades, hospitality, retail and more.

If you don’t have a computer or access to technology, you can go to the Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center on Thirlane Road. The center closes at 4:30 p.m.

Registration is free for job seekers.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.