Job-seekers can get connected with employers at an upcoming virtual hiring event
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Greater Roanoke Workforce Development office is hosting a virtual hiring event on Tuesday, February 7. The online hiring fair will take place from 2 to 6 p.m.
Attendees can chat with a variety of employers hiring for positions in healthcare, manufacturing, skilled trades, hospitality, retail and more.
If you don’t have a computer or access to technology, you can go to the Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center on Thirlane Road. The center closes at 4:30 p.m.
Registration is free for job seekers.
