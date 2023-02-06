Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Job-seekers can get connected with employers at an upcoming virtual hiring event

The hiring fair is from 2 to 6 p.m.
The hiring fair is from 2 to 6 p.m.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Greater Roanoke Workforce Development office is hosting a virtual hiring event on Tuesday, February 7. The online hiring fair will take place from 2 to 6 p.m.

Attendees can chat with a variety of employers hiring for positions in healthcare, manufacturing, skilled trades, hospitality, retail and more.

If you don’t have a computer or access to technology, you can go to the Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center on Thirlane Road. The center closes at 4:30 p.m.

Registration is free for job seekers.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released, nobody else charged at this time
2-year-old boy and father dead after being found in Tazewell Co. river
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting.
Three teens taken to hospital after shooting in Northwest Roanoke
Sunday's Forecast
Spring-like warmth returns Sunday

Latest News

'Say What?' Wild stories of the week recap
WDBJ7
‘Say What?’ Wild stories of the week recap
House and Senate money committees release competing budget amendments
Weekend News Bulletin for Sunday, February 5
Weekend News Bulletin for Sunday, February 5