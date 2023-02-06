Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Kings Dominion looking to hire over 2,500 seasonal associates during week-long hiring event

The week-long hiring event will be from Feb. 18-24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The week-long hiring event will be from Feb. 18-24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for those on the job hunt! Kings Dominion says it plans to hire more than 2,500 seasonal associates for its 2023 spring and summer seasons.

The amusement park says the majority of these roles will be filled during a week-long hiring blitz from Feb. 18-24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Positions being offered include ride operations, food and beverage, lifeguards, aquatics, and security.

Hourly pay ranges from $15-20, and those interested can apply at the park’s Human Resources office the week of the hiring event.

“Our seasonal associates play such an important role in our mission of delivering amazing experiences to all of our guests,” said Bridgette Bywater, Kings Dominion vice president, and general manager. “We’re proud to offer highly competitive wages and amazing perks, and a seasonal job at one of our parks can offer so much more than other workplaces.”

For more information about the hiring event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Nelson County deputy injured; man charged with attempted second degree murder after car chase
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released

Latest News

Field of Gratitude, Love, and Peace
Love is in the air: Danville Riverview Rotary Club hosts Field of Gratitude, Love & Peace
Bedford Fire Department Stands Up Against Bullying
Bedford Fire Department Stands Up Against Bullying
Bedford Fire Department
Family is grateful to Bedford firefighters for supporting student bullied at school
Virginia Childrens' Theatre Hosts Play On Racism Impacts
Virginia Childrens' Theatre Hosts Play On Racism Impacts
Transit Equity Day Honors Rosa Parks
Transit Equity Day Honors Rosa Parks