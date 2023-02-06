Love is in the air: Danville Riverview Rotary Club hosts Field of Gratitude, Love & Peace

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is hosting its annual Field of Gratitude, Love & Peace on Riverside Drive across from Robert Woodall Nissan.

This year, 47 flags are waving in the field. Each flag represents a loved one or organization someone is grateful for.

They met their goal to raise $5,000 for an initiative to eradicate Polio across the world through End Polio Now.

“This was a fun way to show love and get the proceeds to donate to this really awesome project,” said Alison Waymouth, Danville Riverview Rotary Club Member. “It allows everyone an opportunity to say, ‘thank you, I appreciate you.’ So, if you walk through the field and you look at these cards, they’re very specific and they’re donated to an individual.

The flags will be on display until February 14.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.